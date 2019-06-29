Salads work great as a side dish on a hot summer day. In addition, tomatoes are so good and juicy during this time of year.
Jessica made a panzanella salad as a side dish for her July 4 lunch, which she described as a “bread salad.”
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.
Jessica's Summer Panzanella Salad
Ingredients, for salad
- 1 cup vine pipe Tomatoes, halved or quartered, depending on the size
- 2 cups heirloom tomatoes, halved or quartered, depending on the size
- ¼ cup Kalamata olives, halved and pitted
- 1/4 red onion, sliced thin
- ½ cup of fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon of dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
- ½ cup of extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
For grill
- one baguette, sliced
- olive oil
- pepper
- salt
- glove of garlic
- two bell peppers, one red and one yellow
Instructions, for tomatoes
- Combine heirloom tomatoes and vine ripe tomatoes in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl, make the dressing: Combine dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Whisk together.
- Pour dressing on tomatoes and let sit while you grill the bread.
For grill
- Brush baguette slices with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Place the bread slices and two whole bell peppers on the grill.
- Grill the bread slices until grill marks appear and the bread is crisp.
- Take bread off and rub whole garlic cloves all over while the bread is still warm.
- Take peppers off the grill once they have grill marks on all sides, then cut and seed them.
To finish
- Add Kalamata olives, grilled peppers, sliced onions and torn basil.
- Cut bread into bite size pieces and add on top.
- Mix, serve immediately and enjoy!