Jessica’s July 4 Lunch And Dessert Is Served

Now that the crew is done grilling, it’s time to eat!
Jessica, Megan, Frank, Sam and Mark sat down for a tasty July 4 lunch that also included a little fun: The team played a game of Fourth of July trivia.
Find out just how patriotic they are.
The crew also enjoyed a delicious grilled peaches and cream dessert made by Jessica and Megan.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.
Grilled Peaches and Cream
Ingredients
- peaches, halved and pitted
- sugar
- ice cream of choice (butter pecan is Jessica's favorite)
- caramel
- toasted pecans
Instructions
- Sprinkle the sliced side of peaches with sugar.
- Place peaches sugar side down on the grill and cook them until the sugar melts and there are visible grill marks.
- Put a scoop of ice cream in the middle of the fruit.
- Top with toasted pecans and caramel sauce.
- Enjoy!