Jessica’s July 4 Lunch And Dessert Is Served

Now that the crew is done grilling, it’s time to eat!

Jessica, Megan, Frank, Sam and Mark sat down for a tasty July 4 lunch that also included a little fun: The team played a game of Fourth of July trivia.

Find out just how patriotic they are.

The crew also enjoyed a delicious grilled peaches and cream dessert made by Jessica and Megan.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.

Grilled Peaches and Cream

Ingredients

  • peaches, halved and pitted
  • sugar
  • ice cream of choice (butter pecan is Jessica's favorite)
  • caramel
  • toasted pecans

Instructions

  1. Sprinkle the sliced side of peaches with sugar.
  2. Place peaches sugar side down on the grill and cook them until the sugar melts and there are visible grill marks.
  3. Put a scoop of ice cream in the middle of the fruit.
  4. Top with toasted pecans and caramel sauce.
  5. Enjoy!

 

