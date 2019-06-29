Jessica’s July 4 Lunch And Dessert Is Served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the crew is done grilling, it’s time to eat!

Jessica, Megan, Frank, Sam and Mark sat down for a tasty July 4 lunch that also included a little fun: The team played a game of Fourth of July trivia.

Find out just how patriotic they are.

The crew also enjoyed a delicious grilled peaches and cream dessert made by Jessica and Megan.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.

Grilled Peaches and Cream

Ingredients

peaches, halved and pitted

sugar

ice cream of choice (butter pecan is Jessica's favorite)

caramel

toasted pecans

Instructions