× L.A. Man Killed in Shooting Near La Puente Identified

Coroner’s officials on Saturday released the identity of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man who was gunned down in La Puente on Friday night in an attack that also left another man critically wounded.

David Peter Juarez died in the shooting, which took place shortly before 10:40 p.m. in a residential neighborhood at Winton Avenue and Gemini Street in the unincorporated county area, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. David Smith said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire encountered two wounded victims, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Juarez, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said.

Paramedics took the second victim, described by sheriff’s officials as a 22-year-old man, to hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound to his torso.

No detailed suspect description was available, but sheriff’s officials said a blue Nissan Altima may have been involved in the shooting. The motive was unclear.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.