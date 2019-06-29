× Man Killed in Stabbing Near Elementary School in South L.A.

A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said in a news release.

The stabbing happened at about 11:54 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 91st Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

No description of the suspect or suspects involved was available.

The stabbing was reported near the KIPP Ignite Academy elementary school, maps show.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.