Man Sought in Fatal Shooting of Brother in Baldwin Park

Posted 7:07 PM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, June 29, 2019
Gregory Kingsbury, 37, who is accused of fatally shooting his brother, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on June 29, 2019.

Gregory Kingsbury, 37, who is accused of fatally shooting his brother, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on June 29, 2019.

The search continues this weekend for a man accused of shooting his brother to death in Baldwin Park on Friday morning, authorities said.

Gregory Kingsbury, 37, is suspected in the deadly shooting, which took place about 10 a.m. in the 14600 block of Demblon Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

A charcoal gray 2012 Nissan Altima the suspected killed fled the scene has since been recovered, but Kingsbury remained at large, officials said Saturday.

Kingsbury is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a bump on the back of his head due to a previous injury.

Officers respond to a fatal stabbing in the 14600 block of Demblon Street in Baldwin Park on June 28, 2019.

Officers respond to a fatal stabbing in the 14600 block of Demblon Street in Baldwin Park on June 28, 2019.

He is known to frequent the Baldwin Park, West Covina and Monrovia areas, investigators added.

The victim’s identity was not released Saturday pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

A motive in the deadly stabbing has not been released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Bulletin

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Bulletin

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.