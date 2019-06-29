Man Sought in Fatal Shooting of Brother in Baldwin Park

The search continues this weekend for a man accused of shooting his brother to death in Baldwin Park on Friday morning, authorities said.

Gregory Kingsbury, 37, is suspected in the deadly shooting, which took place about 10 a.m. in the 14600 block of Demblon Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

A charcoal gray 2012 Nissan Altima the suspected killed fled the scene has since been recovered, but Kingsbury remained at large, officials said Saturday.

Kingsbury is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a bump on the back of his head due to a previous injury.

He is known to frequent the Baldwin Park, West Covina and Monrovia areas, investigators added.

The victim’s identity was not released Saturday pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

A motive in the deadly stabbing has not been released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.