Mark, Frank and Sam Grill Up Their Favorite July 4 Recipes

Mark Kriski, Frank Buckley and Sam Rubin are always talking about how they are the best at grilling and like to brag about their recipes.

They got to put their skills to the test during Jessica's July 4 party. Mark made steaks, Frank made shrimp and Sam made salmon, with help from his sous chef, Megan Henderson.

Watch as the three compete for King of the Grill, along with some funny mishaps along the way.

Mark, Frank and Sam were dueling with Everdure by Heston Blumenthal grills. Chef Bart Beek of Everdure by Heston Blumenthal critiques the KTLA crew's BBQ skills in the video below.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 38.

Mark’s 4th of July Steaks

Ingredients

Four filet mignon steaks, 10oz each, 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick

olive oil

coarse sea salt

pepper

Instructions:

Coat steaks in olive oil and coarse sea salt. Preheat grill to high heat. Place the steaks on the hottest point on the grill. Flip the steaks every few minutes. Grill until medium rare, approximately 135 degrees internal temperature. Move steaks to indirect heat for 5 minutes Take off grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Finish steaks with pepper and an extra dash of salt. Serve and enjoy!

Frank’s Famous Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients

1 Pound, deveined, shell on shrimp

Old Bay seasoning

olive oil

one lemon, halved

Instructions:

Preheat grill. Coat shrimp in olive oil and a couple of tablespoons of Old Bay. Place the shrimp on the grill, evenly spread out. Place the halved lemon on the grill. While grilling, flip the shrimp so it chars on both sides. Grill until the shrimp looks pink and opaque and is evenly charred. Remove shrimp and squeeze grilled lemon on top Serve and enjoy!

Sam’s Cedar Plank Salmon

Ingredients

One large salmon filet.

cedar plank(s)

one lemon, sliced

salt

pepper

olive oil

wood chips (optional)

Instructions

Soak cedar planks in water for 24 hours so they don’t burn. Brush salmon with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Place cedar planks on grill with sliced lemons on it. Place salmon on top of lemons and shut the lid. Depending on your grill, add more wood chips to the base. Cook salmon until an internal temperature of about 145 degrees. Serve and enjoy!