Person in Wheelchair Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision While Crossing Santa Ana Street

A person was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision while crossing a Santa Ana street in a wheelchair late Friday night, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the intersection of 1st and Townsend streets at about 10:40 p.m. to find the victim lying in the roadway with weak vital signs, police said.

After performing CPR, paramedics transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital in “extremely critical condition,” Santa Ana Police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was crossing 1st Street in a marked crosswalk when a black or dark colored Toyota Camry struck him and continued east on 1st Street, according to the news release.

The Toyota’s driver did not stop to render aid, authorities said.

Police said the Toyota is believed to have sustained extensive damage to its front end.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200 or call Investigator Quinones at 714-245-8284.