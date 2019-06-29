× Rapper Slim 400 Shot in Compton Attack, Source Says

Rapper Slim 400 was shot and wounded Friday night in an attack in Compton, according to a source familiar with the case.

Slim 400’s condition was not known, and authorities were investigating.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official confirmed a shooting occurred and that the victim was still alive. But she would not confirm whether the victim was Slim 400.

The source who identified the rapper as the victim, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the case was still under investigation, told The Times the shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m.

