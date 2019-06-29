Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday June 29th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

There’s a lot to see and do today ( some of it is available for FREE ) on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” report. Take a look! 😊 Scroll down, but BEWARE! THIS LIST IS LOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNG!!!

-0-

Free!

Ernie Banks: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

More than 50 works of artist Ernie Banks on display at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. This is “Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective.” The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Formosa Café Returns

7156 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood

323 850 9050

theformosacafe.com

The landmark West Hollywood Formosa Café was in rough shape when it closed in suddenly December 2016. Well, now the former celebrity hangout is back and better than before!

Bobby Green and his team of the 1933 Group, responsible for the remarkable more than two year renovation and restoration, invite us to stop by for drinks and dinner, featuring what you might describe as “Chinese Comfort Food”, this grand re-opening weekend. Reservation information is available at theformosacafe.com

-0-

June is Pet Preparedness Month

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

1 800 479 7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS in Van Nuys has stocked special supplies and products helpful to get us -– and our pets; dogs, cats, and more -- ready before the NEXT disaster.

For specific information about pet preparedness classes and how to get your affairs in order now, explore the website: http://www.sosproducts.com.

-0-

CatCon 2019

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.catconworldwide.com/gallery

The pet preparedness information might come in handy at CatCon 2019, described as the “biggest cat-centric, pop culture event in the world. Check out the latest products and ideas for cats and cat people at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Find ticket and parking information at http://www.catconworldwide.com/gallery.

-0-

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. All cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00. Viewer adoptable cats and kitten at on the spcaLA website or stop by spcaLA facilities in Long Beach and Hawthorne.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Shark Shack

Silver Strand State Beach

Coronado

California State University Long Beach

http://www.csulb.edu

The Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab is teaching all of us how to protect ourselves from shark attacks and other dangerous encounters with marine wildlife with this Summer’s SHARK SHACK program. Participants will touch shark jaws, shark skin, learn the stingray shuffle and be able to compare their height to that of an adult white shark.

The ‘Shark Shacks’ pop-up tents will be found at Southern California beaches from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Recently published research from Shark Lab scientists discovered how to more accurately predict juvenile White shark migration, and consequently, potential encounters with swimmers and fishers. That research can be found in the journal PLOS ONE.

The next “Shark Shack” event takes place ??? Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 ??? at San Onofre State Beach in San Clemente starting at 10am.

-0-

Something for the Summer

The Bone Adventure Swim Club

2700 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

1 714 604 1414

http://www.theboneadventure.com/swim-club

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, so in Costa Mesa THE BONE ADVENTURE SWIM CLUB provides Summer water pet protection classes and tips. The Dog Swim Club makes the following suggestions to keep your dogs and pets safe and healthy in water, be it a pool, ocean, rive or lake:

• Sunburns – We use baby sunscreen for dogs.

• Drowning – Use of a life jacket with a handle is ideal for any beginner swimming dog. The handle is useful to easily grab a dog from any body of water.

• Exhaustion – Give breaks to keep them from over doing it – 30 minutes of swimming is usually as prime amount of time for the average dog

• Hot temperatures – Can lead to heatstroke or burning their paws. If the ground is too hot for us, it is too hot for them. Always provide clean drinking water and shaded areas.

• Ingestion – Pool water, salt water, sand, foreign objects, dead fish. Provide water and choose clean swimming areas like The Bone Adventure Swim Club.

• Currents & Tides – Never leave dog unsupervised when swimming.

• UTI, Ear Infections & Skin Issues – Always rinse dogs off after swimming.

-0-

2019 California Watermelon Festival

Hansen Dam Soccer Complex

Los Angeles

http://www.watermelonfest.org

-0-

LA Foodfest

Santa Anita Park

Lafoodfest.com

-0-

Downtown Arcadia Patriotic Festival & Fireworks Display 2019

5pm – 9:30pm

First Avenue Between Huntington and Diamond

Arcadia

http://www.eventbrite.com

-0-

Norton Simon Museum Garden Party

5pm to 7:30pm

411 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 6840

http://www.nortonsimon.org

Celebrate Summer at the Norton Simon Museum’s annual Garden Party. It’s a social, creative event designed for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the evening, enjoy live jazz in the Garden Café.

-0-

California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

Please direct questions to John Klopping, Museum Manager, at (310) 395-2290 or info@santamonicahistory.org

-0-

AmeriCorps Service Day

The Los Angeles Conservation Corps

1020 South Fickett Street

Los Angeles

http://www.lacorps.org

-0-

Free Admission!

Fiesta of Gems Show 2019

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City

-0-

Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”

Something for the Summer

Operation Splash

Kaiser Permanente

Low-Income Youth & Adults

Free Junior Lifeguard Training

323 906 7953

http://www.laparks.org

This is SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER! Free swimming lessons for low income youngsters and adults as well as free junior lifeguard training. This is OPERATION SPLASH, a Summer program offered by Kaiser Permanente and several Southern California cities. To apply for the program and to find a location near you, check the website: http://www.laparks.org.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment.

Dr. Jerry Schubel, President and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, says Pacific Visions is not about bigger tanks for bigger animals. He says this new aquarium expansion is about the one animal that’s putting all the other animals on this planet at risk. It’s about us and our activities that are causing so much trouble.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They’re here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

New at the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Something for the Summer

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

Follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

Everything is new at the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier. The historic property has been completely renovated to teach us about the marine life that exists right here off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org

-0-

Something for the Summer

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.

Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. The exhibition is outstanding.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience will transport visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Artifacts and objects featured in the exhibit include:

• Buzz Aldrin’s penlight used in the Lunar Module and Apollo 11 patch worn on the surface of the moon

• NASA X-15 silver-gleaming pressure suit used to train Neil Armstrong and America’s first astronauts in the 1950s

• Moon rocks from the lunar surface, acquired during the Apollo 15 and Apollo 17 missions

• Oval Office telephone that President Nixon used to call Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as they explored on the lunar surface

• Presidential Medal of Freedom Award presented to astronaut Michael Collins by President Nixon

• Original of President Nixon’s draft speech prepared in the event of a “moon disaster”

• A 3-D printed, life-sized statue of Neil Armstrong in his space suit, as he climbed down the ladder of the Lunar Module on the moon

• A giant, exact recreation of an Apollo mission command module

Visitors will sit in a 1969 American living room and watch the moon landing just like people all over the world did on the historic night 50 years ago.

All subsequent lunar landings happened during the Nixon administration, and Richard Nixon remains the only president with his name on a plaque on the lunar surface.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Free!

Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

PortraitsofHope.org

This is free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.

-0-

Holy Hollywood History! : The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

The exhibit, which consists of four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), pays tribute to the memory of Adam West and honors Burt Ward – known as the Dynamic Duo, and the iconic show which is still seen today in the U.S. and around the world weekly.

The BATMAN 66 exhibit features original costumes and props from the show, which have not been seen since it originally broadcast from 1966-68. Other highlights include original costumes and costumes recreated due to age and condition representing guest star villlians including The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze – to name a few; life size sculptures of the three famous women who brought Catwoman to life (Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and the original, Julie Newmar) with costumes, as well as Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), and more, including Adam West’s face and mannequin from life-cast molds taken in 1966.

The extensive exhibit also features much sought after collectibles, including a the “gotta-have” children’s lunch box, action figures of every shape and size, batman and robin puppets, rare Batman Ice Cream boxes, drinking cups, board games, and many more extremely rare collectibles from 1966 too numerous to name and, in some cases, never before seen on public display.

-0-

Something for the Summer

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

TheBroad.org

This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Among the artists featured here, Charles White!

-0-

Something for the Summer

Free!

Charles White: Plumb Line & the Contemporary

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

A prolific painter, printmaker, muralist, draftsman, and photographer whose career spanned more than half a century, Charles White’s artistic portrayals of black subjects, life, and history were extensive and far-reaching. Plumb Line features contemporary artists whose work in the realm of black individual and collective life resonates with White’s profound and continuing influence.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

-0-

Something for the Summer

California Watermelon Festival 2019

The Hansen Dam Soccer Complex

11480 Foothill Boulevard

Lakeview Terrace

-0-

Something for the Summer

San Diego County Fair

Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard

Del Mar

sdfair.com

There’s no place like the fair! San Diego’s largest annual event features car shows, animals, games, carnival rides, arts and crafts, exhibits, food and much more. Country star Justin Moore and comedian Jim Gaffigan perform this weekend. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz. F 4-11 p.m., Sa 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Su 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $20 GA; $14 seniors 62+ and children 6-12; free for children 5 and under. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. sdfair.com

-0-

Opening Weekend!

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

-0-

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

THE WORLD OF DA VINCI is new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This celebrates Italian Renaissance painter and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci, who is widely considered to be a genius. You see examples of that genius in the functional inventions on display.

Also here, the musical instruments Da Vinci invented. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

-0-

Free!

Star Trek: Discovery

Fight for the Future

The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

See the costumes, props, and art Hollywood has invented for the science fiction franchise “Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future.” The latest cinematic incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s enduring “Star Trek” series is on display at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.

The two-floor exhibition shows the creative process behind the mammoth production.

-0-

Drum Corps at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Stadium

Pasadena

http://www.rosebowlstadium.com

If you like marching bands, you might like this! Drums Corps at the Rose Bowl is a national drum and bugle corps performance competition that spotlights 1700 youngsters from 15 drum and bugle corps from across North America.

Doors open to this music extravaganza at 4pm. Ticket information is available at: http://www.rosebowlstadium.com

-0-

Let’s make it “an elite marching band” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

