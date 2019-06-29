Vigil Planned for Barber Fatally Shot in Front of Hawthorne Shop as Search for Assailant Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family and friends planned to hold a vigil Saturday for a barber killed in a shooting in Hawthorne as the search continued for his attacker, who also shot and wounded another person.

The assailant shot two men around 11 a.m. Friday just outside the En Effect Barber Shop in a strip mall in the 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, near the Gardena border, Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said.

One of them was struck in the torso and succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Department. People who worked at the barber shop identified that victim as PJ, a 50-year-old barber who had two children.

PJ usually sat outside the barber shop when he wasn't working, said Morris Manesh, who owns an auto repair business across the street.

Manesh said he ran outside when he heard shots and saw PJ on the ground covered in blood.

The second man hurt in the incident was shot in the left shoulder and was also transported to the hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators have not released any details about a motive or the attacker, who was not among the two men wounded, Lt. Dean said.

People at the scene hours after the shooting said a memorial will be held on Saturday afternoon or evening.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or submit a tip anonymously by dialing 800-222-8477.