Volunteers Wanted: Mentoring Matters at Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire are looking for volunteers to mentor the more than 500 children on their waitlist. Mentor Mohammad Jaffrey discusses his experience with 7 years as a "Big Brother" to his "Little," Isaac. For information on how to get involved or attend a Big Night event, visit OCBigs.org or IEBigs.org.

Upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Nights

July 11: Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, 6-8 p.m.

July 24: Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 25: Arcade Coffee Roasters in Riverside, 6-8 p.m.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, June 29, 2019.