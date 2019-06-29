× Woman Critically Injured in Collision Between Car and Ambulance in Harbor Gateway

Paramedics cut a woman free from her car and took her to a hospital in critical condition after her car collided with an ambulance in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, officials said.

The crash took place just after 6:40 p.m. at Normandie Avenue and 223rd Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The LAFD ambulance was headed north on Normandie Avenue when it was struck by the other car, which was heading west on 223rd Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podany told KTLA.

“Independent witnesses have stated that the ambulance had the green light,” the officer said. The ambulance was traveling at “normal speed” and did not have it’s emergency lights or sirens activated.

The woman at the wheel of the car was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Stewart said.

The injured woman was conscious and speaking, Podany said.

Several firefighters were checked out for injuries described as minor, officials said.

No further details were available.

