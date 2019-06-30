SigAlert Issued After Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona Area

Officials blocked three westbound lanes on the 10 Freeway in the Pomona area after a multivehicle crash they said killed two people and possibly injured three others on Sunday morning.

Five vehicles collided on the freeway just west of Via Verde in San Dimas around 8:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman told KTLA.

California Highway Patrol announced a SigAlert for the Nos. 2 to 4 lanes just before 10 a.m. They’re expected to remain closed for the next three hours.

The Forest Lawn cemetery in San Dimas and California Polytechnic State University are located nearby.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.