Man and Woman Wounded in West Covina Shooting

Gunfire in West Covina left a man and woman injured late Sunday, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at California and Cameron avenues, West Covina police Lt. Michelle Figueroa said.

The wounded victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, she said.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were investigating another shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded about two hours earlier and three miles to the southwest in the 400 block of Tonopah Avenue in La Puente.

It was not yet clear whether the shootings were related, but West Covina police and sheriff’s deputies were keeping in contact , Figueroa said.

Anyone with information can reach West Covin police at 626-939-8500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.