Man Hospitalized After Shooting Involving Rialto Police Officers in San Bernardino

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in San Bernardino involving Rialto police, authorities said Sunday.

Lawrence Bender, 28, and a Rialto police officer got into a physical altercation in the 400 block of North Macy Street in San Bernardino about 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

No details about what led to the conflict have been released but officials said shots broke out sometime during it.

Officers at the scene rendered aid to Bender until paramedics and other first responders arrived, according to police. He was listed in stable condition.

The San Bernardino Police Department has taken over the investigation since the shooting occurred within its jurisdiction.

Rialto police said the name of the officer involved in the shooting was not being released pending further investigation. San Bernardino police have also not released the officer’s identity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lewis with the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742 or Detective Tello at 909-384-5613.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach the We-Tip Hotline by dialing 800-782-7463 or visiting http://www.wetip.com.