Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded in La Puente Shooting

A man died and two others suffered wounds in a Sunday evening shooting in La Puente, authorities said.

The fatal gunfire was reported just before 6:40 p.m. in front of a home in the 400 block of Tonopah Avenue, near Beckner Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies arrived to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, a sheriff’s sergeant said. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

No suspects were in custody and no suspect description was available.

The attack was the second fatal shooting reported in the La Puente area over the weekend.

David Peter Juarez, 31, of Los Angeles was killed, and a 22-year-old man was wounded, when gunfire erupted Friday night on a residential neighborhood near Winton Avenue and Gemini Street in an unincorporated county area just outside of La Puente, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Garcia said at the time.

A blue Nissan Altima was initially reported to have been involved in Friday’s shooting, authorities said. A detailed suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information on either case was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.