Man Shot to Death in San Bernardino

A man died after he was found shot in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino early Sunday, authorities said.

Davon Wayne Matta, 37, was killed in the shooting, which was first reported about 2:40 a.m. on a small cul-de-sac in the 1400 block of Lomita Court, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement. His city of residence was not available.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting when they found Matta suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

“Detectives have not located the suspect and are actively looking for him at this time,” according to the police statement.

No suspect description was released, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Bernardino police Detective Siems at 909-384-5650, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.