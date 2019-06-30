NBA Free Agency Begins Sunday With Kawhi Leonard in Mix for L.A. Teams

All season, there was no doubt about the Clippers’ dream free agency scenario — the one in which both Kawhi Leonard, the NBA’s best two-way player, and Kevin Durant, its most effortless scorer, agreed to join forces in red and blue.

But all season, there also was no guarantee each would meet with the team this summer.

Though the leanings of Leonard and Durant remain inscrutable to what sources across the league have called a remarkable degree, this much is known as the curtain rises on free agency at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday: The Clippers remain a potential destination for both, with each star expected to grant the team an audience during the upcoming week.

With the 2020 free agency class not nearly as loaded as the one this summer, the Clippers are hoping to land a superstar now to jump-start their plan of building a long-term championship contender.

