San Francisco Art Gallery Operator Accused of Dumping Water on Homeless Woman Defends His Actions

The operator of a San Francisco art gallery has stepped forward to defend himself after being accused of dousing a homeless woman with a bucket of water.

Don Soker emptied the bucket from the roof of the two-story brick building that houses his gallery, and the video shows water striking the belongings of a homeless person camped near the door to his business. It is not clear in the widely circulated 10-second clip if the water struck the individual.

The June 22 incident in the Mission District sparked outrage and prompted a police investigation. Critics accused Soker of cruelty and said the incident should be treated as an assault.

The essence of Soker’s defense is his claim that the water did not strike the woman.

I’m offering a $500 reward for verifiable information that leads to the arrest of the person on the roof of the building in the photo for assault. @TheCoalitionSF https://t.co/99NLuF2oMR — Jim V.o.R. (@JimYoull) June 24, 2019