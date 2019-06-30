Streets Close From Mid-City to Pico Union Sunday for CicLAvia
CicLAvia, the popular car-free event that opens Los Angeles’ roads to bicyclists and pedestrians, is shutting down roads from Pico Union to Mid-City on Sunday.
It spans a 4-mile route with festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The following street closures go into effect at 7 a.m. and last until around 6 p.m.:
- Washington Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Seventh Avenue
- Seventh Avenue from Washington Boulevard to Venice Boulevard
- Venice Boulevard from Seventh Avenue to Hoover Street
Traveling through the area? There are crossing paths for motorists along the route:
- On Venice Boulevard: Vermont Avenue, Normandie Avenue, Western Avenue and Arlington Avenue
- On Washington Boulevard: Crenshaw Boulevard and West Boulevard
There are three activity hubs with food trucks, free water, restrooms and first aid:
- Venice Boulevard near Hoover Street in Pico Union
- Venice Boulevard near Third Street in Arlington Heights
- Washington Boulevard near La Brea Avenue in Mid-City
Those who don’t have bikes can rent them in shops across the county, and rollerblades and skateboards are also welcome.
Inspired by open-street festivals in Bogotá, Colombia, the first CicLAvia was held in L.A. 2010.
The event has since become a regular occurrence across the county. The next CicLAvia event, “Meet the Hollywoods,” is scheduled to happen on Aug. 18 and will roll through West Hollywood, Hollywood and East Hollywood.