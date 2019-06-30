× Streets Close From Mid-City to Pico Union Sunday for CicLAvia

CicLAvia, the popular car-free event that opens Los Angeles’ roads to bicyclists and pedestrians, is shutting down roads from Pico Union to Mid-City on Sunday.

It spans a 4-mile route with festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The following street closures go into effect at 7 a.m. and last until around 6 p.m.:

Washington Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Seventh Avenue

Seventh Avenue from Washington Boulevard to Venice Boulevard

Venice Boulevard from Seventh Avenue to Hoover Street

Traveling through the area? There are crossing paths for motorists along the route:

On Venice Boulevard: Vermont Avenue, Normandie Avenue, Western Avenue and Arlington Avenue

On Washington Boulevard: Crenshaw Boulevard and West Boulevard

There are three activity hubs with food trucks, free water, restrooms and first aid:

Venice Boulevard near Hoover Street in Pico Union

Venice Boulevard near Third Street in Arlington Heights

Washington Boulevard near La Brea Avenue in Mid-City

Those who don’t have bikes can rent them in shops across the county, and rollerblades and skateboards are also welcome.

Inspired by open-street festivals in Bogotá, Colombia, the first CicLAvia was held in L.A. 2010.

The event has since become a regular occurrence across the county. The next CicLAvia event, “Meet the Hollywoods,” is scheduled to happen on Aug. 18 and will roll through West Hollywood, Hollywood and East Hollywood.