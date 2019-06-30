Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 30th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free!

Ernie Banks: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

This is one of more than 50 works of artist Ernie Banks on display at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

This is Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

June is Pet Preparedness Month

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

1 800 479 7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS in Van Nuys has stocked special supplies and products helpful to get us -– and our pets; dogs, cats, and more -- ready before the NEXT disaster.

For specific information about pet preparedness classes and how to get your affairs in order now, explore the website: http://www.sosproducts.com.

-0-

CatCon 2019

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.catconworldwide.com/gallery

The pet preparedness information might come in handy at CatCon 2019, described as the “biggest cat-centric, pop culture event in the world. Check out the latest products and ideas for cats and cat people at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Find ticket and parking information at http://www.catconworldwide.com/gallery.

-0-

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. All cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00. View adoptable cats and kitten at on the spcaLA website or stop by spcaLA facilities in Long Beach and Hawthorne.

-0-

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

Now Until Sunday, September 1st, 2019

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the opening weekend the Laguna Beach Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. This annual event celebrates and supports the work of local artists.

In addition to one-of-a-kind creations, there are workshops and classes.

Details about the June through September event can be found at sawdustartfestival.org

-0-

Day of Ancestors: Festival of Masks

Leimert Park Village Plaza, People Street

4337 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.eventbrite.com

Day of Ancestors: Festival of Masks features magnificent masks as well as dance and musical performances celebrating the diversity of artistic and cultural expressions observed throughout the African Diaspora.

Event schedule and ticket information are available at http://www.eventbrite.com.

-0-

Something for the Summer

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This collection of vehicles eschews complexity in favor of clean yet sophisticated designs that are unlike anything else on the market.

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects.

-0-

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

-0-

Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Winning Numbers presents a selection of car enthusiast Bruce Meyer’s finest competition vehicles, each with a story as captivating as its beauty. These machines are regularly driven and appear in this exhibition as a testament to Bruce’s passion and ongoing desire to share with others his stable of classics, hot rods, and race cars.

-0-

Free Admission!

Fiesta of Gems Show 2019

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City

The Fiesta of Gems is a free educational event for the community which provides fossils, gems and mineral exhibits, demonstrations, and children’s programs. You will find jewelry making demonstrations, gem, mineral dealers, tools, and books, and sales. This event helps several community programs in Culver City and helps to educate and inspire elementary students in Earth Science activities. It also enables the Club to provide donations to the El Rincon School, to the Culver City Boy Scouts, Troop 113, and the Culver City Senior Center.

Fiesta of Gems Show offers more than 35 gem and mineral dealers from California, New Mexico, and Arizona who will sell minerals, gems, slabs, cabochons, beads, and jewelry findings.

-0-

California Watermelon Festival 2019

The Hansen Dam Soccer Complex

11480 Foothill Boulevard

Lakeview Terrace

TICKET INCLUDES:

- All-You-Can-Eat Watermelon!

-Kids activities: Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Children’s Theater, Magic Shows, Bubble Parties, Balloon Hats, Crafts, crazy Arena Games,

- Wildlife Exhibit

- Butterfly Feeding

- BMX Bike Pro Stunt Show

- Beautiful Watermelon Carvings, Cooking Demonstrations and Tastings

- Great Bands including:

Saturday 8 PM: Flux Capacitors, Totally Awesome 80s Tribute Band

Sunday 8 PM: Selena Tribute Band

You can also look forward to:

- Everything from BBQ to Tasty Watermelon Desserts and Drinks

- Vegan food options

- Beer and Wine Garden. Try our Watermelon Ritas!

- A full carnival: Purchase 10 Ride Super Saver Packages and Save up to 70%!

Price: $10 - $20

-0-

The Bone Adventure Swim Club

2700 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

1 714 604 1414

http://www.theboneadventure.com/swim-club

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, so in Costa Mesa THE BONE ADVENTURE SWIM CLUB provides Summer water pet protection classes and tips. The Dog Swim Club makes the following suggestions to keep your dogs and pets safe and healthy in water, be it a pool, ocean, rive or lake:

• Sunburns – We use baby sunscreen for dogs.

• Drowning – Use of a life jacket with a handle is ideal for any beginner swimming dog. The handle is useful to easily grab a dog from any body of water.

• Exhaustion – Give breaks to keep them from over doing it – 30 minutes of swimming is usually as prime amount of time for the average dog

• Hot temperatures – Can lead to heatstroke or burning their paws. If the ground is too hot for us, it is too hot for them. Always provide clean drinking water and shaded areas.

• Ingestion – Pool water, salt water, sand, foreign objects, dead fish. Provide water and choose clean swimming areas like The Bone Adventure Swim Club.

• Currents & Tides – Never leave dog unsupervised when swimming.

• UTI, Ear Infections & Skin Issues – Always rinse dogs off after swimming.

-0-

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

TheBroad.org

This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Among the artists featured here, Charles White!

-0-

Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Charles White: Plumb Line & the Contemporary

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

A prolific painter, printmaker, muralist, draftsman, and photographer whose career spanned more than half a century, Charles White’s artistic portrayals of black subjects, life, and history were extensive and far-reaching. Plumb Line features contemporary artists whose work in the realm of black individual and collective life resonates with White’s profound and continuing influence.

-0-

Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Free!

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

For many fans of 1970s American television, Ernie Barnes’ (1938–2009) painting The Sugar Shack is no doubt instantly familiar. The 1976 work depicting a dance scene—which was the cover art for Marvin Gaye’s album I Want You—achieved cult status by regularly appearing on the hit sitcom Good Times, inspiring a community of television viewers who discussed it after each episode.

Barnes created some of the twentieth century’s most iconic images of African American life. Known for his unique “neo-mannerist” approach of presenting figures through elongated forms, he captured his observations of life growing up in North Carolina, playing professional football in the NFL (1960–1964), and living in Los Angeles. Ernie Barnes: A Retrospectiveincludes examples of his paintings of entertainment and music, and also highlights how Barnes, the official artist of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, extensively represented athletes and sports.

Popularly admired—yet not widely known within the mainstream art world—Barnes is revered by a diverse group of collectors and admirers across the country. Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective presents art and ephemera documenting his life and career, and examines his place in African American culture.

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective is guest curated by Bridget R. Cooks, Associate Professor of African American Studies and Art History at the University of California at Irvine with assistance from Vida L. Brown, Visual Arts Curator and Program Manager.

-0-

Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Star Trek: Discovery

Fight for the Future

The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

See the costumes, props, and art Hollywood invented for the science fiction franchise “Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future.” This is the latest cinematic incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s enduring “Star Trek” series on display at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.

The two story exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

Also free, at the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. Exhibition hours and parking information can be found at annenbergphotospace.org.

-0-

Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”

HOT Toys for Summer 2019

Chris “The Toy Guy” Byrne

http://www.thetoyguy.com

HOT Toys for Summer 2019

Kip’s Toyland

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

323 939 8334

http://www.kipstoyland.com

This is SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER! Toys! Chris Byrne, THE TOY GUY, has released his 2019 HOT SUMMER TOY LIST. On the list, CRAZY AARON’S THINKING PUTTY, which can be found at Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store!

Action Roaring Simba from Just Play

Ages 3+ $29.999

Where to Buy

Roarrrrrrr!

There’s a lot of excitement around the live remake of Disney’s The Lion King coming out in July. And just like the first one, the characters are sure to appeal to kids, who are definitely going to want to make them best friends. This roaring Simba is made from super-soft fabrics, so it’s fun to cuddle up to the future king. Just a press on Simba’s paw, and he’ll give his trademark roar and move his head. It’s a fun way to bring the movie to life at home!

Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama from Zuru

Who doesn’t love a twerking Llama?

Ages 4+ $32.99

Where to Pre-Order (Ships July)

This has got to be one of the funniest toys of the year. It’s a twerking llama. I mean, just saying the words, “twerking llama” makes you laugh, right? Boppi is cuddly and cute with a cartoonish face, but give him a press, and Boppi twerks around to three different songs. We just love the silliness, and we’ve been playing with it since last January, when Boppi first twerked for us in Hong Kong. We’re predicting that this is going to be the gag gift that people of all ages will have to have, and we’re predicting a sell out.

Blume from Skyrocket

Ages 5+ $9.99

Find Out More (Ships July)

Squish meets collectible in this line that will grow on you!

You’re going to want these in your make-believe garden! The Blume dolls come in a flowerpot. Add water, wait a few seconds, and, as if by magic, the Blume doll starts to grow—right out of her flowering pot! The dolls combine the tactile fun of a squish toy with charming, colorful design, and the dolls each have an outrageously-hip hairstyle, mix and match outfits, handbags, cute mini friends, and sticker books. There are 22 (!!!) in the first collection. Whew that’s a lot of adorable to collect, and to make the chase even more fun, they have different ratings, including: “adorable”, “rare”, “super rare”, and one “mystical” doll.

Escape This Book: Titanic by Bill Doyle

Ages 8-12 $10.99

Where to Buy

It’s a book AND a game!

Summer reading was always one of my personal favorite pastimes…still is. But I also liked to play. Leave it to author Bill Doyle to figure out a way to combine reading and play in one of the most original and immersive reading activities we’ve ever seen. Combining historical facts about H.M.S. Titanic (something in which lots of kids are interested) with three different games, you are challenged to figure out puzzles and use what you learn on an adventure. There are three different ones you can play, and what’s so cool about this is that kids are allowed to do things they never get to do with other books: rip, fold, tear, draw and more. Of course, at the end of the process, the book is ruined, but you’ve had an unforgettable good time. Oh, and there are two more books in the series coming. The next one is about escaping the Pyramids of Egypt. I asked, but Bill won’t tell me what the third one is…yet. Whatever the mystery, it will be no surprise that it will be a blast.

We dare you to try to put this down!

Crazy Aaaron’s Thinking Putty from Crazy Aaron’s

Ages 3+ Mini $3; Super Scarab $14; Super Scarab Mega (1 lb.) $50

Where to Buy

Who would have thought there could be an entire toy company built around putty? Crazy Aaron has made the most innovative, most diverse and super fun collection of putty that is almost impossible to put down. One of the most fascinating things we’ve found as we’ve played with kids all over is how much they love this stuff.

And Crazy Aaaron, and his anything-but-crazy product team, have come up with so many different ways to play with it. Plus, you might be happy to know, as we are, that this is a company that is actively involved in its community and hires differently abled people to hep with production.

Gazillion Bubble Rush from Funrise

Ages 3+ $19.99

Where to Buy

Fill the yard with bubbles!

You know that Gazillion really does make the best bubbles. And we think this is one of the best bubble machines ever. Oh, yeah, it blows a lot of bubbles. A LOT of bubbles. But it’s also got some innovations that families will love, too. It’s easy to pour the solution into it, but what we thought was so ingenious was the three-sectioned, no-spill modular design including a removable washable top, solution recycling tray and batteries and motor sealed inside the base. So, any bubble fluid that’s not used is easily collected. Just separate the pieces and pour what’s left back into the bottle, or fill the blower up and start again.

Ghostbusters Ecto-1A from Playmobil

Ages 6+ $59.99

Where to Buy

Who you gonna’ call?

This is definitely designed for fans of all ages. I mean, it’s the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters movie! The Ecto-1A comes with the roof design from the second Ghostbusters movie. In honor of the anniversary, this version of the Ecto-1 boasts a new design with blue light and cool sound, removable roof, slime splashes and all four Ghostbusters heroes. With the included hologram pyramid, ghosts disappear into the ghost trap in a flash. Strap on the proton backpack and help Ray, Egon, Winston and Peter with the ghost hunt! The set includes the vehicle Ecto-1A, all four Ghostbusters characters, a hologram pyramid, proton packs and proton emitters, and other equipment for tracking down paranormal activities. This is going to be great for collectors…of multi-generational play.

Gridopolis from Gridopolis

Ages 8+ $50.00

Create, build, play, learn!

Where to Buy

This is easily one of the most exciting new games we’ve seen, particularly in the category of strategy games. It’s actually so much more. You build the game, and then play it, but there are variations that are included. You may also be inspired to build your own. It’s fun out of the box, and there are a variety of games, but we think the longer-term fun comes from what you can create. The pieces snap together, so you can make different board configurations and experiences.

Become the machine!

Handtrux from TenTonToys

Ages 5+ $13.99-$17.99

Where to Buy

These are some of the most awesome sand toys we’ve seen. Kids use the power of their arms on these sturdy toys to dig, build and play in sand. You can own the beach building fun with these. Plus, there’s lots of imaginative play as you use the original scoop, bulldozer and dump truck.

The engineering is inspired, and kids are able to use a lot more leverage and a lot more power to build bigger and dig deeper. Kids always love fantasizing about having the power to be a machine, and this is the first toy we’ve ever seen that lets the kids be the machine!

L.O.L. Surprise Boys from MGA Entertainment

Age 4+ $9.99

Where to Buy

Oh, brother!

They’re the brothers of the fan favorite L.O.L. Surprise dolls, the hottest dolls in the toy industry right now. Unwrap them layer by layer to find seven different surprises inside, all of which make for great play. Plus, like the original dolls, there is a water feature. They’re super collectible, too, and at least this summer they’re selling out as fast as stores can get them in. If you’ve got an L.O.L. Surprise fan in your family, you’re going to want these!

Who you lookin’ at?

SpongeBob SquarePants 20th Anniversary Collections from Alpha Group

Ages 4 or 6 +

Spongeheads $19.99, Slimeez $6.99, SpongeBob StretchPants $24.99

Where to Buy

Just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants (Can you believe it!?!), Alpha Group has come out with a collection of whacky whimsical and wonderful toys. Check out the inflatable Spongeheads, the Slimeez, filled with real Nickelodeon Slime and the StretchPants figure that will pull you right into the fun. (Pun intended.) Check out the whole line of SpongeBob silliness from Alpha Group, and get ready for your own brand of nautical nonsense!

Treasure X Aliens from Moose Toys

Ages 5 + $14.99

Where to Pre-Order (Ships July)

Don’t worry! We’ll save you!

You’ve caught an icky alien! Are you brave enough to see what’s inside? Eeeeeewwwww. Dig into the slimy surprising, 12-step dissection process and find what’s inside. Hint: It’s a treasure. Cut through the packaging using the included tool to release the alien from his Crystal Vessel, then slowly dissect the alien belly to save the Treasure Hunter! Don’t forget to look out for the rib cage, gut critter and the green ooze within! Who knows what you’re going to find? You may, however, find the rare space gem. Well that would be cool, right. Some of these are going to have real gems hidden inside! Once you’ve finished the dissection, you can store the ooze in the container provided or squish it in the alien head and watch it squelch out of the eyes, mouth and nose! It’s gross as all get-out, but we mean that in a good way!

It’s a fling thing.

Zax from Zing

Ages 4+$9.99

Where to Buy

Did you know that axe throwing is “a thing?” I didn’t till I encountered this toy. And it’s become one of my favorites. It replicates the currently popular trend of axe throwing (Yes, you can go places and pay to hurl a real axe at a target.) in a way that’s kid friendly. You’ll be surprised how much fun this is. There’s a bit of a learning curve to get it right, but developing the skill is a major part of the entertainment. We found that a sharp flick of the wrist that allows the axe to fly end-over-end is going to be your best bet. Check it out. And then try to put it down.

To review the other fun and unusual items on Chris “The Toy Guy” Byrne’s HOT SUMMER TOYS LIST FOR 2019, check his website: http://www.thetoyguy.com

To explore some of the toys, stop by and check the website for Kip’s Toyland, L.A’s Oldest Toy Store, at the Original Farmers Market.

-0-

Operation Splash

Kaiser Permanente

Low-Income Youth & Adults

Free Junior Lifeguard Training

323 906 7953

http://www.laparks.org

Free swimming lessons for low income youngsters and adults as well as free junior lifeguard training. This is OPERATION SPLASH, a Summer program offered by Kaiser Permanente and several Southern California cities. To apply for the program and to find a location near you, check the website: http://www.laparks.org.

-0-

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment.

Dr. Jerry Schubel, President and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, says Pacific Visions is not about bigger tanks for bigger animals. He says this new aquarium expansion is about the one animal that’s putting all the other animals on this planet at risk. It’s about us and our activities that are causing so much trouble.

-0-

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They’re here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

-0-

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

Follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

Everything is new at the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier. The historic property has been completely renovated to teach us about the marine life that exists right here off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.

Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

-0-

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

Museum-goers will take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience will transport visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Artifacts and objects featured in the exhibit include:

• Buzz Aldrin’s penlight used in the Lunar Module and Apollo 11 patch worn on the surface of the moon

• NASA X-15 silver-gleaming pressure suit used to train Neil Armstrong and America’s first astronauts in the 1950s

• Moon rocks from the lunar surface, acquired during the Apollo 15 and Apollo 17 missions

• Oval Office telephone that President Nixon used to call Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as they explored on the lunar surface

• Presidential Medal of Freedom Award presented to astronaut Michael Collins by President Nixon

• Original of President Nixon’s draft speech prepared in the event of a “moon disaster”

• A 3-D printed, life-sized statue of Neil Armstrong in his space suit, as he climbed down the ladder of the Lunar Module on the moon

• A giant, exact recreation of an Apollo mission command module

Visitors will sit in a 1969 American living room and watch the moon landing just like people all over the world did on the historic night 50 years ago.

All subsequent lunar landings happened during the Nixon administration, and Richard Nixon remains the only president with his name on a plaque on the lunar surface.

-0-

Free!

Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

PortraitsofHope.org

This is free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.

-0-

Holy Hollywood History! : The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

The exhibit, which consists of four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), pays tribute to the memory of Adam West and honors Burt Ward – known as the Dynamic Duo, and the iconic show which is still seen today in the U.S. and around the world weekly.

The BATMAN 66 exhibit features original costumes and props from the show, which have not been seen since it originally broadcast from 1966-68. Other highlights include original costumes and costumes recreated due to age and condition representing guest star villlians including The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze – to name a few; life size sculptures of the three famous women who brought Catwoman to life (Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and the original, Julie Newmar) with costumes, as well as Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), and more, including Adam West’s face and mannequin from life-cast molds taken in 1966.

The extensive exhibit also features much sought after collectibles, including a the “gotta-have” children’s lunch box, action figures of every shape and size, batman and robin puppets, rare Batman Ice Cream boxes, drinking cups, board games, and many more extremely rare collectibles from 1966 too numerous to name and, in some cases, never before seen on public display.

-0-

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

-0-

Closing Soon!

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

-0-

San Diego County Fair

Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard

Del Mar

sdfair.com

There’s no place like the fair! San Diego’s largest annual event features car shows, animals, games, carnival rides, arts and crafts, exhibits, food and much more. Country star Justin Moore and comedian Jim Gaffigan perform this weekend. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz. F 4-11 p.m., Sa 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Su 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $20 GA; $14 seniors 62+ and children 6-12; free for children 5 and under. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. sdfair.com

-0-

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

THE WORLD OF DA VINCI is new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This celebrates Italian Renaissance painter and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci, who is widely considered to be a genius. You see examples of that genius in the functional inventions on display.

Also here, the musical instruments Da Vinci invented. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

-0-

