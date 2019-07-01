× 23-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Huntington Beach

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead before dawn Monday in Huntington Beach.

Gunfire was reported on the 16700 block of Viewpoint Lane shortly before 4 a.m., Huntington Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old man who had died from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police were not releasing the victim’s name, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Video from the scene shows a section of the parking lot at The Breakwater Apartments, at 16761 Viewpoint Lane, taped off for investigation. A large amount of blood was next to and SUV parked there.

Officials are releasing few details about the investigation.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, but did say that “detectives have a reason to believe there is no threat to the public and this was an isolated incident.”

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Huntington Beach police at 714-375-5066, or submit an anonymous tip via 855-847-6227.