× 6-Year-Old Girl Drowns at Summer Camp in Altadena; Death Investigated as Accidental: LASD

The death of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a summer camp in Altadena is being investigated as an accident, authorities said Monday.

About 9:40 a.m. Friday, first responders were dispatched to Summerkids camp in the 3600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue after a lifeguard observed an unresponsive child in the swimming pool, according to Deputy Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, he told KTLA on Friday.

On Monday morning, Lt. Lopez of the Altadena Sheriff’s Station confirmed the girl had died. She was not immediately identified.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death, Lopez said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Summerkids, which has been around since 1978, is located on a 57-acre property at the edge of the Angeles National Forest, according to the camp’s website. It has programs for children as young as 3 and 4 years old and as old as junior high school age.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez and Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.