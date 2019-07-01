Alabama Car Dealership Ends July 4th Gun-Bible Deal After Fatal Shooting in Bay Area

Chatom Ford in Alabama ended a promotion that gave away bibles, American flags and gift certificates for a shotgun to customers who purchased any new or used vehicle throughout July. (Credit: Chatom Ford via CNN)

Ford dealership in Alabama has ended a Fourth of July promotion that gifted a Bible, American flag and gift certificate for a 12-gauge shotgun to anyone who bought a new or used vehicle.

News outlets report Ford Motor Co. told Ford Chatom that the promotion was inappropriate after a worker fired from a California dealership killed two employees Tuesday before killing himself.

Dealership general manager Colin Ward says he’s disappointed the automaker requested they end the promotion. He says the dealership is fulfilling any commitments it already made.

Ward says customers could have received a Torah or Quran instead of a Bible if they wanted during the “God, guns and freedom” promotion.

Ford Motor Co. spokesman T.R. Reid says the company wasn’t involved in developing the local promotion.

