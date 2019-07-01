Announcement on Possible Grocery Workers Strike Expected Monday

Posted 6:20 AM, July 1, 2019, by

An announcement is expected Monday on a possible grocery store workers strike. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.