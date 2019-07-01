Cockpit Video Released in Airplane Crash Landing in the Mojave Desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities released dramatic video Monday footage from the cockpit of a small airplane that made a crash landing in the Mojave Desert near Ludlow after losing power on Sunday.

The pilot and a passenger both escaped without injury following the emergency landing, which took place just before noon in a remote section of the Mojave National Preserve, San Bernardino County Fire Department officials said.

The footage shows the plane gliding over the desert, with its propeller motionless, before a rough touchdown on top of sand and shrubs.

A man who had been flying the plane and a woman riding as a passenger were unhurt, officials said. Rescuers picked them up from the remote crash site via helicopter.

The aircraft was en route to Chino from Needles when its engine failed, officials said.

34.721100 -116.160012