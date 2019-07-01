Delightful ‘Tesse’ Brings Old World France to WeHo

Tesse Restaurant has been dubbed the ‘Sunset Strip charmer,’ by Los Angeles Times critic, Bill Addison, and is a standout restaurant located in West Hollywood. Known for its impressive charcuterie, Executive Chef-Partner Raphael Francois, brings his fine dining European culinary techniques to a prime location on Sunset Blvd. The 5 LIVE Crew sat down with Chef Raphael to talk charcuterie, wine, and having a place that he can finally call his own, right here in Los Angeles.

This segment aired Monday, July 1st, 2019