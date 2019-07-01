Ex-USC Gynecologist George Tyndall to Be Arraigned Monday on Sexual Assault Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

George Tyndall was a University of Southern California gynecologist for almost 30 years.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on 29 counts of sex crimes against women there.

If he's convicted, Tyndall could get up to 53 years in prison.

Tyndall was charged Wednesday with 18 counts of sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed by Los Angeles prosecutors. He also faces 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud.

Prosecutors say he inappropriately touched 16 women between 2009 and 2016 when he worked at the university's student health center. The women were 17 to 29 years old.

Tyndall has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

He was fired in 2017.

Last month, a federal court approved a preliminary amount of $215 million for a victims' fund.