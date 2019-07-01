× Gun Group Files Lawsuit Challenging California Law Banning Firearm Sales to Those Under 21

Gun-owner groups on Monday filed a federal lawsuit challenging California’s new law banning the sale of firearms to people under the age of 21, arguing those 18 and over are adults with legal rights to possess pistols and rifles.

The lawsuit was filed in San Diego by groups including the Calguns Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition, and targets state laws including one that took effect in January that raised the legal limit for buying long guns from 18 to 21. The suit also challenges a previous law barring sales of handguns to those under 21.

“Once individuals turn eighteen, they are adults in the eyes of the law,” said John W. Dillon, the Carlsbad attorney representing the gun groups. “Law-abiding adults are entitled to fully exercise all of their fundamental rights, including their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms for all lawful purposes, not just hunting or sport.”

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) introduced the law on long-guns last year after a 19-year-old gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle killed 17 people at a Parkland, Fla. high school in February of that year.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.