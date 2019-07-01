Investigation Underway Into Willowbrook Area Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies are investigating a shooting in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. in the 13000 block of South Carlton Avenue.

A man who wanted to remain anonymous said he heard a relative screaming from across the street and went outside.

He was later told by his father that the relative had shot his own wife and then shot himself. “I’m still in shock,” the man said.

The relative who shot himself was believed to be dead at the scene, a witness told KTLA. The suspected shooter's wife was apparently taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm, the witness said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials were at the scene investigating the incident but have not confirmed the details of the shooting.