L.A. Man Gets 26 Years in Prison for Sexual Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl and 2 Women

A man was sentenced Monday to 26 years in state prison for the sexual assaults of a 13-year-old girl and two women, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Salvador Martinez pleaded no contest to criminal charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, forcible lewd act upon a child and assault with intent to commit rape on May 13.

Martinez, 31, sexually assaulted the mother of his children in Bell Gardens on Aug. 15, 2016, before attacking another female just two months later, according to prosecutors. He sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Maywood after breaking into an apartment.

He later sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman after breaking into another Maywood apartment on Nov. 13, 2016, prosecutors said. He was found in Stratford days later after fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors said Martinez must also register as a lifetime sex offender.