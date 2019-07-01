× L.A. Police Commission Seeks Examiners to Judge Cases Dealing With Officer Misconduct Allegations

The Los Angeles Police Commission will start accepting applications for residents who want to serve on the powerful boards that review serious officer misconduct.

The commission needs to expand its pool of examiners after the City Council passed a measure last month to give police officers the choice of having a panel of three civilians decide a misconduct case.

Officers had the option to pick the panels on June 13 or select a board with the current makeup of one civilian and two LAPD command staff members.

“The Police Commission is desirous of increasing the diversity of the Hearing Examiner pool and encourages those interested to apply beginning July 9, 2019,” Richard Tefank, the commission’s executive director, said in a statement.

