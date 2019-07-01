× Lakers Reach Out to Kawhi Leonard, Who Has Talked to Magic Johnson

Teams around the NBA began filling out their rosters Sunday as free agency opened at 3 p.m. PDT, but the Lakers waited.

With a shot at Kawhi Leonard, the most coveted free agent on the market and one of the few marquee players left, their entire plan for this summer hinges on his decision. They can’t move until he does, and Leonard did not meet with any teams Sunday.

Magic Johnson spoke with Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Roberston, on Sunday, Johnson told The Times. According to people familiar with the discussion, they had a positive conversation about the direction of the Lakers.

The NBA won’t allow Johnson, who resigned April 9 as team president of basketball operations, to function as a Lakers representative, but his perspective matters to Leonard.

