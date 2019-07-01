× LAPD Searches for Relatives of Pedestrian Hit in South-Central, Left in Critical Condition

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for relatives of a man struck and severely wounded by a vehicle in Historic South-Central L.A., authorities said Monday.

The man was hit by a blue 2014 Ford Taurus while crossing the street at the intersection of San Pedro and 36th streets on June 25 shortly before noon, according to LAPD. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Surveillance footage was released by LAPD on Monday as officials continue trying to identify the victim. The video shows him walking across the street moments before the crash and a glimpse of the blue car afterward.

Officials said the driver began to hit the brakes but wasn’t able to stop and remained at the scene as authorities arrived. The driver continues to cooperate with an investigation into the crash.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or other criminal factors played a role in the collision.

Authorities are still searching for relatives of the pedestrian, who is described by LAPD as a Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 to 150 pounds.

He is bald, has brown eyes and police believe he is between 30 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Officer Mendoza by dialing 213-833-3713 or emailing 32010@lapd.online. Tips can be submitted during non-business hours or on weekends by calling 323-421-2577 or 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tipsters can also visit http://www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers.” Or they can download the “P3 Tips” mobile app and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.