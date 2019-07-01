Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Chino Shooting

A Chino man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after police say he shot another man during a dispute on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

David Jeffery Hemsley, 58, is accused of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, which took place just before 3 p.m. in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive, near Mountain Avenue, according to Chino Police Department officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

Hemsley became involved in an “altercation” with another man when he shot the victim in the chest, police said in a written statement.

Investigators identified Hemlsey as a suspect and arrested him near Lake Arrowhead about 7:30 p.m., records show.

“The investigation led detectives to Cedar Glen, where they located him driving,” the statement said. “He was arrested without incident and the gun was found in the vehicle.”

The shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

Hemsley was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as on charges related to a prior drug-related case, according to county booking records.

He was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.