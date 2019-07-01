× Man Killed in La Puente Area’s 3rd Deadly Shooting in 4 Days

A man died Monday after he was shot in an alleyway in the La Puente area’s third deadly shooting since Friday, authorities said.

Deputies first received calls just before 3 p.m. reporting a “person down” in an alleyway near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Hassan Itani said.

They encountered the victim mortally wounded, he said.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were summoned to take charge of the investigation.

The shooting was the third incident of deadly gunfire reported in the La Puente area in four days.

A man died and two others were wounded in a shooting that took place about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in front of a home in the 400 block of Tonopah Avenue, near Beckner Street, sheriff’s officials said.

And another man was gunned down about 10:40 p.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood at Winton Avenue and Gemini Street in an unincorporated county area just outside of La Puente. The gunfire also left a second man wounded.

In neighboring West Covina, a man and woman were wounded in a car-to-car attack about 9 p.m. Saturday as they pulled into an apartment complex along Cameron Avenue, near California Avenue, West Covina Police Department officials said.

No arrests had been made in connection with any of the shootings.

Anyone with information on the La Puente-area shootings can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.