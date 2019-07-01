× Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Relative in San Bernardino Surrenders to Police

A man suspected of shooting and killing a family member during an argument over the weekend in San Bernardino turned himself in to police on Monday morning, authorities said.

Albert Dean Cain Jr., 58, of San Bernardino is accused of the fatal shooting of Davon Wayne Matta, 37, of San Bernardino, on Sunday afternoon on a residential cul-de-sac in the 1400 block of Lomita Court, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

“It was determined during the investigation that an argument ensued involving family members at the residence just before the shooting,” according to the statement. “The suspect was related to the to the victim and there are no suspects outstanding at this time.”

Police did not disclose the specific relationship between the suspect and victim.

Cain showed up at the San Bernardino Police Department just after 9 a.m. Monday and surrendered to police, San Bernardino County booking records show. He was booked on suspicion of murder.

Bail was set at $1 million pending Cain’s initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was urged to contact the San Bernardino police Detective Siems at 909-384-5650, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.

34.147337 -117.317032