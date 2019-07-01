× New Program Helps California Workers Without Pension, 401(k) Save for Retirement

Are you a worker worried you won’t have enough money to retire?

Are you an employer who doesn’t offer either a pension or a 401(k) to your workers?

If so, CalSavers is aimed at you.

On July 1, California launches an ambitious state-sponsored retirement program for the private sector. All employers with five or more workers will be required to sign on if they don’t offer their employees a way to save and invest for retirement. As many as 300,000 businesses must comply over the next three years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.