Pickup Truck Driver Detained in Sherman Oaks After Leading LAPD Officers on Pursuit

Los Angeles police took a person into custody after he led them on a half-hour chase in a pickup truck in the San Fernando Valley on Monday morning.

Officers started chasing the vehicle, believed to be stolen, just after 10 a.m., LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

The male driver sped through surface streets in residential neighborhoods across Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

At one point, the driver hit the brakes just in time to narrowly miss a pedestrian on a crosswalk. Later, the driver had to swerve before hitting another vehicle in the Sherman Oaks area.

At around 10:26 a.m., he stopped on Kingswood Lane and Woodcliff Road just east of the 405 Freeway. He soon got out of the vehicle, his arms raised with a cellphone in one hand, as officers approached him.

Police detained him at around 10:30 a.m. after he dropped to the ground.

Authorities provided no further details.

The San Fernando Valley chase is just one of at least one other pursuit in the region early Monday. Just minutes earlier, LAPD officers in South L.A. detained another person who tried to evade them in an SUV believed to be stolen.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.