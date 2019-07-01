Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit of Suspected Stolen SUV in South Los Angeles

A shirtless driver surrendered to authorities after leading LAPD officers on a pursuit in South Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Police were pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle when, around 9:50 a.m., the black Ford Expedition abruptly came to a stop a few blocks away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, near the University of Southern California campus, Sky5 video showed.

Several Los Angeles Police Department officers then exited their vehicles, some with guns drawn, according to the footage.

The male pursuit driver got out of the SUV with his hands up and then got on the ground. A short time later, he was placed in handcuffs and was escorted by police to an LAPD SUV.

No details were immediately provided about the chase, including when and where it began. LAPD confirmed the SUV was believed to be stolen.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.