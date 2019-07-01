Political Analyst and Democratic Strategist Joel Payne Talks Post Democratic Debate

Posted 3:58 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, July 1, 2019

Political Analyst and Democratic Strategist Joel Payne visited the KTLA 5 News at 1p to discuss post-debate polls with anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker.

