Style Expert and Body Positive Fashion Blogger from MissZias.com Kristina Zias joined us live with red white and blue fashions just in time for the 4th of July. For more info on Kristina and to shop all the looks seen in the segment, you can go to her website or follow Kristina on social media.
Red White and Blue Fashions With Body Positive Fashion Expert Kristina Zias
-
Anaheim Officers Won’t Be Charged After Firing 76 Shots During Pursuit, Killing Suspect (Warning: Graphic Video)
-
Marvin Gaye Forever Stamp Debuts at Greek Theatre on What Would’ve Been Singer’s 80th Birthday
-
Spring Denim Fashion Guide With Style Expert Ashley Fultz
-
Stylish Prom Fashions With Style Expert Alison Deyette and JCPenney
-
The Black Tux Fashion Director Brice Pattison Spotlights Men’s Wedding Fashion Trends
-
-
Modern & Chic Summer Fashions With VICI Collection
-
Wednesday Is Worst Day to Travel in L.A. the Week of July 4th, AAA Says
-
Fashionable Pumps, Stilettos and Sandals With Jessica Rich Collection
-
College Admissions Scam: Experts Conflicted Over Whether Wealthy Parents Will Face Prison Time
-
O.C. Officials Warn of Fireworks Danger Ahead of July 4th
-
-
NASA Space Telescope Captures Unique Photo of Star Family
-
Booking Photo of DUI Suspect Released as CHP Continues to Mourn Officer Killed in Lake Elsinore Crash
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 23rd, 2019