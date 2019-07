Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Preparations for AmericaFest at Pasadena's Rose Bowl have been underway since last Fourth of July, with two and a half tons of fireworks set to hit the sky in what's billed as the largest Independence Day celebration on the West Coast. The 93rd-annual installment of the event will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 1, 2019.