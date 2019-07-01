Santa Ana Man Sentenced to Life for Shooting Police Officer While on Parole for Assaulting Another Officer

A man was sentenced Monday to 55 years to life in state prison for trying to kill a Santa Ana police officer in 2016, months after he was released from prison for an attack on another officer, officials said.

A jury found 34-year-old Carlos Michael Rodriguez of Santa Ana guilty in March of attempted murder on an officer, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a firearm while being a felon and possessing heroin and methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to Santa Ana police and Orange County court records.

The jury also found true the sentencing enhancement allegation that he discharged a firearm while committing a crime, police said.

Rodriguez had served eight years for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and was on parole after being released in September 2015 when he attacked a gang detective on Feb. 17, 2016, investigators said.

Cpl. Matthew Lemmon was with a unit patrolling the 2700 block of West McFadden Avenue, where authorities made contact with Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was armed and shot at Lemmon, who suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

Lemmon returned fire and shot Rodriguez twice in the torso.

Both men were hospitalized and later released.

Two loaded handguns allegedly belonging to Rodriguez were found at the scene.

