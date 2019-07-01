× Service Along 7 Green Line Stations Will Be Suspended on Weekend of July 12 for Work on Crenshaw Rail Line

Weekend rail service along a portion of the Green Line will be suspended for about three months to accommodate work on the Crenshaw Line, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Monday.

Starting July 12, service to the seven stations, from Crenshaw through Redondo Beach, will be halted between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday. Crenshaw Station will remain open for eastbound boarding and westbound arrivals.

The suspension will take place each weekend through October. Free shuttle bus service will be provided.

The $2-billion, 8.5-mile Crenshaw Line connecting the Expo and Green lines is scheduled to open in 2020 and will encompass eight new stations in South Los Angeles and Inglewood. A ninth station, slated to open in 2023, will provide a connection to Los Angeles International Airport.

