Several DMV Offices Across SoCal to Open Earlier Starting Monday

Starting Monday, several Department of Motor Vehicles offices across Southern California will open an hour earlier.
The following locations will open at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday, when services start at 9 a.m. The offices will close at 5 p.m. everyday.
Arleta
Auburn
Bakersfield (Southwest)
Banning
Blythe
Brawley
Carmichael
Chico
Chula Vista
Compton
Corte Madera
Costa Mesa
Daly City
Davis
El Cajon
El Centro
El Cerrito
El Monte
Eureka
Fremont
Fresno North
Fullerton
Glendale
Hanford
Hemet
Hollywood (DL only)
Indio
Inglewood
Laguna Hills
Lincoln Park
Madera
Montebello
Newhall
Oakland Claremont
Oceanside
Oxnard
Palm Desert
Palm Springs
Petaluma
Pomona
Porterville
Poway
Rancho Cucamonga
Redlands
Reedley
Rocklin
Sacramento
San Clemente
San Diego (Normal Street)
San Diego Clairemont
San Francisco
San Jose DLPC (DL only)
San Marcos
San Mateo
San Ysidro
Santa Ana
Santa Clara
Simi Valley
South Sacramento
Stanton DLPC (DL only)
Stockton
Temecula
Torrance
Turlock
Twentynine Palms
Westminster
Whittier
Winnetka
Yuba City
Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1 2019.