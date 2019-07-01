Several DMV Offices Across SoCal to Open Earlier Starting Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Monday, several Department of Motor Vehicles offices across Southern California will open an hour earlier.

The following locations will open at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday, when services start at 9 a.m. The offices will close at 5 p.m. everyday.

Arleta

Auburn

Bakersfield (Southwest)

Banning

Blythe

Brawley

Carmichael

Chico

Chula Vista

Compton

Corte Madera

Costa Mesa

Daly City

Davis

El Cajon

El Centro

El Cerrito

El Monte

Eureka

Fremont

Fresno North

Fullerton

Glendale

Hanford

Hemet

Hollywood (DL only)

Indio

Inglewood

Laguna Hills

Lincoln Park

Madera

Montebello

Newhall

Oakland Claremont

Oceanside

Oxnard

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Petaluma

Pomona

Porterville

Poway

Rancho Cucamonga

Redlands

Reedley

Rocklin

Sacramento

San Clemente

San Diego (Normal Street)

San Diego Clairemont

San Francisco

San Jose DLPC (DL only)

San Marcos

San Mateo

San Ysidro

Santa Ana

Santa Clara

Simi Valley

South Sacramento

Stanton DLPC (DL only)

Stockton

Temecula

Torrance

Turlock

Twentynine Palms

Westminster

Whittier

Winnetka

Yuba City

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1 2019.