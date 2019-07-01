× Shared E-Scooters, Bikes Remain Banned in Burbank for Now

The Burbank City Council is keeping the brakes on pay-to-ride electric scooter and bicycle companies within city limits.

The council voted unanimously last week to continue prohibiting the use of such devices from companies such as Bird and Lime.

The council also tabled discussions about a proposed ordinance that would regulate those devices, directing city staff to work with the Transportation Commission to fine-tune the proposed regulations and bring the topic back as a report for further discussion.

Nick Burant, an administrative analyst for the city’s transportation division, said pay-to-ride devices are permitted just outside Burbank’s city limits.

