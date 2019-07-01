Spoken Dreams: Kyle Stefanski, Actor/Producer

Kyle Stefanski is an actor, producer, and philanthropist originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Despite taking up a heavy interest in sports, particularly ice hockey, Kyle felt the arts were always calling to him. Having been born into a banking family, however, Kyle was encouraged to work towards a future on Wall Street. Still, Kyle always had an eye on Los Angeles.

As he was trying to figure out what to do with his life, Kyle and his family were met with heartbreaking tragedy when his mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After her passing, Kyle had a newfound clarity of what he wanted to do with his life, and began chasing his dream of being an actor. He was able to parlay his other skills and connections into fulfilling another dream of starting a non-profit organization in honor of his late mother.

