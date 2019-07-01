Baseball World Pays Tribute to Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs After His Death at Age 27
Tributes have poured in for Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died at the age of 27 in Texas on Monday afternoon.
Skaggs was drafted out of Santa Monica High School and played more than four seasons with the Angels. He had a 7-7 record this season with an ERA of 4.29.
News of his death stunned current and former players from around Major League Baseball, who took to social media to express their sympathy and grief.