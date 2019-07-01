BREAKING: Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, Dies in Texas

Baseball World Pays Tribute to Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs After His Death at Age 27

Posted 3:23 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, July 1, 2019
Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 23, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 23, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Tributes have poured in for Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died at the age of 27 in Texas on Monday afternoon.

Skaggs was drafted out of Santa Monica High School and played more than four seasons with the Angels. He had a 7-7 record this season with an ERA of 4.29.

News of his death stunned current and former players from around Major League Baseball, who took to social media to express their sympathy and grief.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.