× Baseball World Pays Tribute to Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs After His Death at Age 27

Tributes have poured in for Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died at the age of 27 in Texas on Monday afternoon.

Skaggs was drafted out of Santa Monica High School and played more than four seasons with the Angels. He had a 7-7 record this season with an ERA of 4.29.

News of his death stunned current and former players from around Major League Baseball, who took to social media to express their sympathy and grief.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 1, 2019

My heart is absolutely broken for @TylerSkaggs37 his family, and the @Angels right now. Prayers for his family right now! Life is so fragile y’all. — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) July 1, 2019

Terrible news. Unbelievable person and teammate. So sad to hear something like this. RIP brother. — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 1, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Tyler Skaggs family. Sad news — Mr. Irrelevant (@RealJoshReddick) July 1, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

My heart is crushed. Life is so unpredictable and we should never take anything for granted. This isn’t just a loss just for the Los Angeles Angels but a loss for our entire baseball family and community. It was a… https://t.co/JYfl9APvNx — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) July 1, 2019

I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37… what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers to his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/mxMGPkyIwd — Alex Wood (@Awood45) July 1, 2019