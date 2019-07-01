× 4 Arrested After Using Pepper Spray While Stealing Purses at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance: Police

Three men and a teenage boy sprayed people with pepper spray while stealing purses from a Nordstrom store at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Monday before they were arrested following a brief pursuit, police said.

Jeffrey Owens Wright, 18, of Los Angeles; Aaron James Flenoy, 18, of Inglewood; Ahmad Rashad Jones, 20, of Los Angeles; and a 16-year-old Los Angeles boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy following the crime, which took place about 3:45 p.m. at the mall, 21500 Hawthorne Boulevard, the Torrance Police Department said in a written statement.

The group sprayed “several” people with pepper spray while helping themselves to handbags, the statement said. It was not clear whether those sprayed were employees or customers.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the robbers’ car, officials said. Officers soon spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area.

“The suspects led officers on a short vehicle pursuit and eventually stopped after their vehicle was involved in a minor collision,” according to the police statement.

Paramedics treated those who had been exposed to pepper spray at the scene, officials said. Two of the were taken to a hospital for further treatment, officials said.

Bail for Wright and Flenoy was set at $50,000 each, Los Angeles County booking records show. Ahmad’s bail was set at $110,000.

All three adult suspects were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.